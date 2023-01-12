English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Max Financial Services; target of Rs 1020: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Max Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated January 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 12, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services


    Axis Bank has announced that it will buy the balance ~7% stake in Max Life from Max Financial at fair market value using discounted cash flows (DCF) instead of valuation as per Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962. The revision in valuation has been done consequent to the guidance received from IRDAI (Insurance Regulator). With this announcement, uncertainty over the Axis Bank Bancassurance tie-up with Max also goes away. The bank has not disclosed the revised valuation; however, we expect the revised valuation for the balance 7% stake should be atleast ~ Rs. 22 billion (i.e Rs.166/- per share of Max Life because as per the annual report 2022, Max Financial acquired 0.74% stake of Max Life from Axis Bank at Rs.166 per share during March 2021), which would be higher by Rs. 18 billion compared to the earlier transfer price.



    Outlook


    We believe now the key catalyst would be the reverse merger of Max Financials with Max Life Insurance along with the listing of Max Life Insurance. Valuations are inexpensive, factoring some uncertainty about the event. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,020.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Max Financial Services - 12 -01-2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Max Financial Services #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 01:36 pm