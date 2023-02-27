English
    Buy MapMyIndia; target of Rs 1500: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on MapMyIndia has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated February 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 27, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on MapMyIndia

    MapMyIndia’s 9M FY23 revenue grew 45.7% y/y (org. 23.4%) to Rs2.1bn. Its A&M business (bringing 53.8% to revenue) grew 51.1% y/y, and its C&E business (46.2%) grew 40.1% y/y. The 9M EBITDA margin was flat y/y at 42.2%, chiefly due to higher marketing expenses and high growth in the IoT business. This initially compresses margins as device hardware has lower margins, but then (12 months down) generates high margin SaaS revenue. Factoring in all this, we cut our FY23e/FY24e EBITDA 4.4%/7.4% and introduce FY25e.

    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a lower TP of Rs1,500 (45x FY25 earnings). Given MMI’s clear advantages in the context of India, which are not easily replicable and huge barriers to the maps-and-navigation business, we believe its premium valuations should endure.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    MapMyIndia - 24 -02 - 2023 - anand

    first published: Feb 27, 2023 11:47 am