you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 875: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on Majesco


Revenue grew 8.8% QoQ CC terms to $41.2mn (DART estm: 3% QoQ growth). INR Revenue grew by 12.4% to Rs. 3,110mn. The growth was led by strong traction in subscriotion revenues through INspro integration. Product Revenue up 34.6% YoY to Rs 1,491mn. EBIT Margin declined by 60bps to 9.6% well ahead of our estm at 9%. Majesco’s total order backlog stood at $254 million. Go-live during the quarter stood at 11. Total customers were 79 with 2 customer additions. The expenses related to the acquisition of InsProTechnologies, Rs. 137mn has been shown as exceptional item. Distribution of deal-payouts of approx. Rs30bn would be done first through Share buyback; It is restricted to 25% of Reserves, so potential size would be about Rs7.5bn (this should take away 27% of outstanding shares assuming buyback at Rs950) and rest though Dividend; a ballpark would be around Rs950 per share.


Outlook


Stock has doubled since the announcement of the deal (details Exhibit 1) but still offer some further room for upside given further payout potential from Cash holdings (Rs250mn) and monetisatio of property (conservatively Rs750mn). We maintain our positive view on the stock with TP of Rs 875 per share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Majesco #Recommendations

