English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics


    MLL reported strong operational performance for Q1FY2023 led by robust growth in both M&M and non-M&M businesses. Gross margins came in lower, while OPM surprised positively led by operating leverage. Company won new accounts totaling Rs. 200 crore, which is expected to reflect in numbers in the next four quarters. Gross margins may remain under pressure due to high growth envisaged in transportation segment. It continues to focus on warehousing capacity additions, deriving operational efficiencies through technology and scale-up its new business verticals like B2B and last-mile deliveries.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a revised PT of Rs. 600, on account of downward revision in net earnings led by higher interest outgo.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra Logistics -020822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra Logistics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 04:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.