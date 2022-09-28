English
    Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated September 27, 2022.

    September 28, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics


    MLL acquires Rivigo’s B2B express business at an attractive valuation of 0.6x its FY2022 sales for Rs. 225 crore. Benefits to accrue from leading technology, high realisations, pan-India network, 250+ processing centres, and branches. The acquisition is in-line with MLL’s target of scaling up the B2B express business to 3x by FY2026. The loss-making acquired business is expected to turnaround by cost optimisation and scale up. MLL is also restructuring its enterprise mobility business by consolidating it under one entity (MLL Mobility), thereby enabling optimisation and scale up of operations .


    Outlook


    We retain Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 600.


    At 16:01 hrs Mahindra Logistics was quoting at Rs 495.20, down Rs 12.25, or 2.41 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 517.45 and an intraday low of Rs 491.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 27,576 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 38,569 shares, a decrease of -28.50 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.57 percent or Rs 2.90 at Rs 507.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 814.00 and 52-week low Rs 395.65 on 25 November, 2021 and 28 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 39.16 percent below its 52-week high and 25.16 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,563.26 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 28, 2022 04:37 pm
