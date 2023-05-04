Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings; target of Rs 125: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) reported Q4FY23 PAT of ~Rs5bn (+10.4% QoQ/+46.4% YoY), in-line with consensus estimates. This was driven by sequentially lower credit costs and adding back loss attributable to minority interest with respect to a subsidiary. Overall, disbursements were weak off a high base in Q3. The rapid run-down of the wholesale book resulted in overall AUM falling 8.5% QoQ to ~Rs808bn. Credit costs declined ~40bps QoQ. Retail asset quality was broadly stable, while PCR on wholesale finance rose to 55.7% in Q4 from 36.1% in Q3, resulting in wholesale NS3 rising 52bps to 3.89%.

Outlook

We assume coverage with a BUY rating and a Mar-24E TP of Rs125, using the excess return on equity (ERE) method. Our TP implies a Mar-25E P/BVPS of 1.2x for FY26E RoA of ~2.3% and RoE of ~12.4%. Key risks: Asset-quality shocks in wholesale finance.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings - 03 -05 - 2023 - emkay