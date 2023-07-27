Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding

L&T Finance Holding (LTFH) is a leading NBFC catering to the diverse financing needs of underserved customers in urban and rural areas. LTFH is engaged in consumer loans, 2wheeler loans, home loans, MFI, farm & SME loans. • Backed by a strong parent, LTFH has been assigned "AAA" rating • Distribution network remains strong with substantial dealer penetration (2500+ dealers in farm equipment & 6500+ tie-ups in 2 wheeler segment), 2 crore customers (database) spread across 21 states & one union territory.

Outlook

At the CMP, LTFH currently trades at ~1.2x ABV offering room for further expansions as RoE, RoA are expected to reach ~10%, ~2.1%, respectively, in FY23-25E. Hence, we assign a target price of Rs 160/share, valuing at ~1.6x FY25E ABV and recommend BUY rating on the stock.

L&T Finance Holding - 26 -07 - 2023 - icici