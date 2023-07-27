English
    Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    July 27, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST
    Buy

    ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding

    L&T Finance Holding (LTFH) is a leading NBFC catering to the diverse financing needs of underserved customers in urban and rural areas. LTFH is engaged in consumer loans, 2wheeler loans, home loans, MFI, farm & SME loans. • Backed by a strong parent, LTFH has been assigned "AAA" rating • Distribution network remains strong with substantial dealer penetration (2500+ dealers in farm equipment & 6500+ tie-ups in 2 wheeler segment), 2 crore customers (database) spread across 21 states & one union territory.

    Outlook

    At the CMP, LTFH currently trades at ~1.2x ABV offering room for further expansions as RoE, RoA are expected to reach ~10%, ~2.1%, respectively, in FY23-25E. Hence, we assign a target price of Rs 160/share, valuing at ~1.6x FY25E ABV and recommend BUY rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 07:41 pm

