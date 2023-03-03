English
    Buy KSB; target of Rs 2390: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on KSB recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2390 in its research report dated March 01, 2023.

    March 03, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on KSB

    KSB Ltd (formerly KSB Pumps Ltd), the Indian subsidiary of Klein Schanzlin & Becker (KSB) Germany, is one of the largest manufacturers and sellers of pumps and valves in India. KSB Ltd manufactures a range of standard industrial end suction and highpressure multistage pumps, submersible motor pumps and monoblock pumps and other value-added parts • Its client portfolio includes Bhel, Thermax, Isgec, Patil Engineering, RK Engineering, L&T, Pooja Engineering, NTPC and ThyssenKrupp.

    Outlook

    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value KSB at Rs 2390 i.e. 30x PE on CY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

