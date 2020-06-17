App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on KNR Constructions


KNR Constructions’ (KNR) topline came in at Rs 675.6 crore, down 5.6% YoY impacted by Covid-19. EBITDA came in at Rs 146.9 crore, up 2% YoY with consequent margin higher at 21.7% (up 160 bps YoY) on account of higher proportion of revenues from HAM and high margin irrigation projects. PAT was at Rs 67.2 crore (down 27% YoY) vs. expectations of Rs 30.5 crore, with beat led by superior EBITDA. The decline in PAT on a YoY basis, was owing to higher depreciation (irrigation project led), higher interest (largely due to mobilisation advances) and lower tax in the base quarter.



Outlook


At the CMP, KNR is trading at attractive valuations of 5.7x FY22E EV/EBITDA. Considering strong execution, best in class WC, monetisation of BOT/HAM assets, healthy balance sheet and strong return ratios, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with an SoTP target price of Rs 240/share.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:09 am

