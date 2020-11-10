PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 855: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 855 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


Jubilant Life Sciences (JLS) delivered higher-than-expected 2QFY21 earnings, led by better traction in a) the CMO/Generics category in the Pharma segment and b) the Life Science Chemical category in the Life Science Ingredient (LSI) segment. The Remdesivir launch further supported growth in the Pharma segment. However, we maintain our earnings estimate for FY21/FY22, factoring in COVID-led prolonged weakness in the Radiopharma segment. We also reduce the Pharma segment’s 12M forward EV/EBITDA to 8x (from 9x earlier), considering increased competition in the Radiopharma business.



Outlook


We continue to value the LSI business at 4x 12M forward EV/EBITDA and arrive at SOTP-based Target Price of INR855. We remain positive on account of a) a better outlook for the Specialty/CMO/LSI segment and an attractive valuation. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #Buy #Jubilant Life Sciences #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

