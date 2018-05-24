App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1209: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1209 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on JK Cement

JK Cement’s (JKCE) Q4FY18 volumes jumped 27% YoY for grey cement (20% estimate), while those for white segment rose 11% (7% estimate). Despite impressive volumes, EBITDA at INR1.82bn dipped 5% YoY (5% below estimate) owing to weak prices and cost pressure in grey cement business. With grey cement realisation/t rising 6% versus a cost hike of 13% YoY, EBITDA/t stood at a tepid INR271 (INR456 for FY18).

Outlook

JKCE remains one of our preferred picks as it is likely to be a major beneficiary of expected surge in industry clinker utilisations in North. Robust white cement business has potential to mitigate volatility in grey segment. Factoring in superior RoE, we value JKCE at 10x FY20E EV/EBITDA and maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with revised TP of INR1,209.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #JK Cement #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.