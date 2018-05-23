App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1180: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on JK Cement


While strong volume growth across both grey (+29% YoY) and white/putty (+11 YoY) drove 28% standalone revenue increase, grey realisation remained insufficient to pass on the cost inflation. Thus, EBITDA fell 5% YoY. On a downward revised PAT base of Q4FY17 and led by lower interest expense, PAT surged 105% YoY.

Outlook

We expect JKCE’s net D:E to remain stable at 1x during FY18-20E (vs 1.6-1.8x during FY15-17), on account of good internal accruals and stable working capital. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs1180 (10x its FY20E consolidated EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Centrum #JK Cement #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.