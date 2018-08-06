App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1040: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated August 01, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on JK Cement

During Q1FY19, JKCE reported strong 9% volume growth across both grey and white/putty segments. However, weak pricing in grey cement (in JKCE markets) alongwith hardening input cost inflation dragged down total EBITDA, even though white/putty profitability firmed up on strong demand. Thus, EBIDTA fell 24% YoY and high capital charges led to 38% PAT decline.

Outlook

We cut TP to Rs 1040 (10x its FY20 consolidated EBITDA) on lower earnings estimate and on expectations of front ending of capex in FY20.  Key downside risks: lower-than-expected demand offtake, further spike in petcoke and diesel prices.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:09 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #JK Cement #Recommendations

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.