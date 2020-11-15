Buy J. Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 160: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on J. Kumar Infraprojects

Kumar Infraprojects (JKIL) reported a profit (at Rs 71 vs Rs 59mn loss expectation) owing to better execution and cost controls. Labour availability has now improved to near pre-COVID levels with execution efficiency at ~80- 90% (30-40% run rate in August). Whilst order backlog is robust at 3.6x FY20 revenue, near-term execution challenges have alleviated now to a large extent with people adjusting to the new normal and getting back to work.

Outlook

At 4.6/3.6x FY22/FY23E EPS, valuations are compelling. We maintain BUY on JKIL with a target price of Rs 160/sh (6x Sep-22E EPS).

