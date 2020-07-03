App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 144: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on J Kumar Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 144 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on J Kumar Infraprojects


While the Covid-19 impact is amply visible in J Kumar’s Q4, it is only expected to be more pronounced in FY21. With an urban-focused OB lowering any hopes of a quick revival in operations (labour still wary of urban areas), H1 is likely to be a washout and H2 becomes critical for any respectable performance in FY21. The OB provides ample assurance (insulating it from any immediate awarding lull), and the balance sheet too is in shape. The return of migrant labour holds the key. The issue seems more than priced in; hence, we retain our Buy rating.



Outlook


Adjusting for the Covid’19-led disruption, FY21e earnings are ~95% lower (~42% for FY22). Our PER methodology-based TP is revised from `289 to `144, derived using 6x FY22e construction EPS. At the CMP, the stock trades at 3.9x FY22e EPS.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #J Kumar Infraprojects #Recommendations

