App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J. Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 138: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on J. Kumar Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 138 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on J. Kumar Infraprojects


JKIL delivered 22/(6)/(24)% 4QFY20 Rev/EBIDTA/APAT beat/(miss) as margins collapsed owing to lockdown impact, esp. in urban centers like NCR/MMR (~90% of order book). Labor availability is ~20% and is gradually ramping up, expected to normalize by 3QFY21E. We expect about 35-40% execution for 1QFY21 and 45-50% during 2QFY21 (YoY). Whilst order backlog is robust at 4x FY20 book/bill, near term execution challenges have sprung up as Metro/Tier-1 cities are the worst impacted due to COVID-19 in terms of labor migration. We have revised our FY21/22E Rev estimates by (23)/(0.5)% and APAT by (85)/(3.8)%. At 4.1x FY22E EPS, 1HFY21 losses/execution disappointment is already priced in.



Outlook


We expect re-rating to happen in near term as 3QFY21 will see major turnaround on profitability. We maintain BUY. Key risks (1) Geographic concentration (2) Order conversion within estimated timelines (3) Extended lockdown (4) Prolonged monsoon.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #J Kumar Infraprojects #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.