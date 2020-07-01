Buy J. Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 138: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on J. Kumar Infraprojects

JKIL delivered 22/(6)/(24)% 4QFY20 Rev/EBIDTA/APAT beat/(miss) as margins collapsed owing to lockdown impact, esp. in urban centers like NCR/MMR (~90% of order book). Labor availability is ~20% and is gradually ramping up, expected to normalize by 3QFY21E. We expect about 35-40% execution for 1QFY21 and 45-50% during 2QFY21 (YoY). Whilst order backlog is robust at 4x FY20 book/bill, near term execution challenges have sprung up as Metro/Tier-1 cities are the worst impacted due to COVID-19 in terms of labor migration. We have revised our FY21/22E Rev estimates by (23)/(0.5)% and APAT by (85)/(3.8)%. At 4.1x FY22E EPS, 1HFY21 losses/execution disappointment is already priced in.

Outlook

We expect re-rating to happen in near term as 3QFY21 will see major turnaround on profitability. We maintain BUY. Key risks (1) Geographic concentration (2) Order conversion within estimated timelines (3) Extended lockdown (4) Prolonged monsoon.







