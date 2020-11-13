PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J K Cement; target of Rs 2075: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2075 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on J K Cement


JK Cement (JKCE) continued to gain market share in 2QFY21, with volume growing 26% YoY, led by ~40% capacity expansion. EBITDA grew 62% YoY to INR4.1b and was the highest ever, supported by lower cost. This in turn led to the highest ever EBITDA margin of INR1461/t. - We raise our FY21E EBITDA by 16%, factoring in lower cost and target price by 15% to INR2,075/share. We reiterate our Buy rating on a 26% EPS CAGR over FY20–22E, driven by capacity-led volume growth and better margin.


Outlook


Our TP of INR2,075 is based on FY22E EV/EBITDA of 12x for the White Cement business and 9x for the Grey Cement business. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #J. K. Cement #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.