    Buy ITC; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated March 31, 2023.

    April 03, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on ITC

    Recent amendment in the Finance Bill 2023 on tobacco/tobacco products is unlikely to have any material impact on tax rates on cigarettes. Volume growth momentum in the cigarette business is likely to sustain in the quarters ahead. Consistent good growth in the cigarette business, strong tailwinds in the hotel business and scale-up in non-cigarette FMCG business makes its earning visibility better compared with peers. ITC will continue to invest approximately Rs. 3,000 crore p.a. to support its key businesses and accelerate growth in the coming years.

    Outlook

    We reiterate Buy on ITC with an unchanged PT of Rs. 450. Attractive valuations at 23x/21x its FY2024/FY2025E EPS and double-digit earnings growth visibility make it our preferred pick in the large consumer goods space from a medium to long-term perspective.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

