App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 05, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 270: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on IRB Infrastructure Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated April 04, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on IRB Infrastructure Developers


Major relief on key overhang related to CBI charge sheet in Pune court: The Honourable CBI Judge at Pune has discharged the charge sheet filed against Mr. Virendra Mhaiskar, Aryan Infrastructure Investments (AIIPL), and Mr. Deepak Gadgil being devoid of substance and having no grounds to frame any charge.  The charge sheet refers to illegal purchase of government land in Pune (60 acres of the 1,200 acres acquired by AIIPL in 2007, refer our report dated December 7, 2017). The development removes a key overhang on the stock, as the filing of charge sheet was termed as an end of investigation by the management of IRB Infrastructure.

Outlook
Hence, we expect the sustained momentum to benefit the overall road sector  and especially IRB Infrastructure, which has  been bidding for Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM)  projects.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.