you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on IRB Infrastructure Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on IRB Infrastructure Developers


IRB signed a definitive agreement with GIC to transfer nine assets at ~1x P/B through private InvIT with IRB having 51% stake. IRB to gain in interest savings, EPC and O&M opportunities and strong partner for future bidding. The portfolio to have EV of Rs. 22,500 crore and EBITDA and FCF of Rs. 1.29 lakh crore and Rs. 88,000 crore, respectively, over its life. IRB’s Q1FY2020 net earnings were dented by higher depreciation, interest and tax outgo, while EPC and BOT verticals reported healthy revenue growth.


Outlook


We upgrade IRB Infrastructure to Buy with unchanged PT of Rs. 150 on account of easing of leverage and funding requirement of future projects with inclusion of GIC as a financial partner.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

