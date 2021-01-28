Buy IRB Infra; target of Rs 157: HDFC Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on IRB Infra

IRB reported stellar 3QFY21 with revenue at Rs 15.5bn, beating our estimate by 15%. The outperformance was driven by 32% QoQ recovery in toll collections and improved EPC execution with 41.5% QoQ growth. There were no new order wins during the quarter. The company registered a profit of Rs 695mn, 37% beat. While toll collection in most BOT assets has surpassed pre- COVID levels, aided by unlocks, execution too ramped up with normalisation of labour and streamlining of the supply chain. Consolidated net debt is stable at Rs 125bn, with net D/E at 1.9x.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on IRB, given attractive valuation and comfortable liquidity position. Our SOTP-based target price of Rs 157/sh and EPS estimates for FY21/22/23E remain unchanged.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

