Buy IRB Infra; target of Rs 157: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IRB Infra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 157 in its research report dated January 20, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on IRB Infra


IRB reported stellar 3QFY21 with revenue at Rs 15.5bn, beating our estimate by 15%. The outperformance was driven by 32% QoQ recovery in toll collections and improved EPC execution with 41.5% QoQ growth. There were no new order wins during the quarter. The company registered a profit of Rs 695mn, 37% beat. While toll collection in most BOT assets has surpassed pre- COVID levels, aided by unlocks, execution too ramped up with normalisation of labour and streamlining of the supply chain. Consolidated net debt is stable at Rs 125bn, with net D/E at 1.9x.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on IRB, given attractive valuation and comfortable liquidity position. Our SOTP-based target price of Rs 157/sh and EPS estimates for FY21/22/23E remain unchanged.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #IRB Infra #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:50 pm

