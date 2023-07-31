English
    Buy Indian Hotels Company; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company

    Q1FY2024 was a mixed bag for Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), with consolidated revenues growing by 16% y-o-y to Rs. 1,466.4 crore while EBIDTA margins decreased by 187 bps y-o-y to 28%; PAT grew by 20.2% y-o-y to Rs. 210.6 crore driven by higher other income and lower interest costs. Domestic growth momentum would sustain as room demand exceeds supply in FY2024. G-20 summit, Cricket World Cup in October and a recovery in foreign tourist arrivals will drive strong room demand and ARR growth in H2FY2024. IHCL maintained guidance of achieving nearly a 33% EBIDTA by FY2025. Asset light model to help in high free-cash generation. Diversification of business is scaling up well and contributes 15% of revenues.

    Stock trades at 21x/18x its FY2024E/25E EV/EBIDTA. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 450.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

