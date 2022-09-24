English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indian Hotels Company; target of Rs 380: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated September 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 24, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company


    Strong industry tailwinds, scale-up in new ventures and lean balance sheet makes it a strong play in the hospitality space. Sustained high domestic leisure travel demand and a likely pick-up in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) will drive up room demand and occupancies in the near term. Occupancy ratio would stay close to Q1 levels in Q2 as well despite being a lean season. Average domestic room rentals will stay high as room demand would exceed room supply in the medium term. IHCL plans to open 18 hotels every year to drive demand; large expansion will happen through management contracts.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) with revised price target of Rs. 380 (rolling it over to September 2024 EV/EVBIDTA).

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 326.75, down Rs 7.00, or 2.10 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 336.20 and an intraday low of Rs 323.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 263,440 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.39 percent or Rs 7.80 at Rs 333.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 337.30 and 52-week low Rs 169.32 on 16 September, 2022 and 24 September, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 2.86 percent below its 52-week high and 93.51 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 46,411.56 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indian Hotels Company - 240922 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 01:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.