Last Updated : Aug 03, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co; target of Rs 512: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 512 in its research report dated July 30, 2020.

Geojit's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co


ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Corp. Holdings. The issuer offers protection for life and health along with pension products and services. Gross premium income down 9.2% YoY owing to drop in retail new business (-40.5% YoY) and group premium (-11.2% YoY). Value of New business (VNB) fell 35.0% YoY as new business APE for unitlinked (ULIP) business declined. However, VNB margin improved 340bps YoY driven primarily by an increase in protection mix. Profit after tax inched up 1.1% YoY to Rs. 288cr due to decline in operating expenses and claims payout.


Outlook


Given attractive valuation and upside potential, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs. 512 at 2.5x FY22E EVPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2020 03:56 pm

