    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1920: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1920 in its research report dated January 14, 2023.

    January 16, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank


    HDFC Bank reported strong numbers for Q3FY23 with a PAT of Rs. 12,259 crore (up 18.5% y-o-y/ 15.6% q-o-q) led by 13.4% y-o-y growth in operating profit and 6.3% y-o-y decline in provisions. Net interest income (NII) grew robustly by 24.6% y-o-y / 9.4% q-o-q while core fee income growth also remained strong (19.3% y-o-y/ 4.3% q-o-q) however opex growth was higher (26.5% y-o-y/ 11.0% q-o-q) due to continued accelerated investments which led to operating profits grew by 13.4% y-o-y/ 9.4% q-o-q. Annualized slippages ratio (calc. as % of 12M trailing advances) was higher at 2.1% vs 1.9% in last quarter due to higher seasonally Agri slippages. Annualized credit cost (% of Avg. advances) stood at 75 bps versus 90 bps last quarter. GNPA/NNPA ratios were stable at 1.23%/0.33%. PCR remained stable at ~73%, while restructured book stood at Rs. 6,400 crore (0.42% of loans versus 0.53% in last quarter).



    Outlook


    We remain positive on bank however the near-term focus would continue to be on the various dispensations needed for a smooth transition. Stock trades at 3.0x/2.6x/2.2x its FY2023E/24E/25E core BV estimates. We maintain our buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 1920.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 16, 2023 03:45 pm