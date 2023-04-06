English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1920: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1920 in its research report dated April 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 06, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST
    As per HDFC Bank’s Q4FY2023 business update, total advances grew at a healthy pace of 16.9% y-o-y. Sequentially, advances growth picked by 6.2% in Q4FY2023 vs. 1.8% in Q3FY2023 to Rs. 16 trillion. According to the bank’s internal classification, retail loans grew by 21% y-o-y/5% q-o-q. Commercial and rural banking continued to remain strong (up 30% y-o-y/9.5% q-o-q). Corporate and other wholesale loans also witnessed 12.5% y-o-y/4.5% q-o-q growth. The bank’s deposit base rose by 20.8% y-o-y/8.7% q-o-q to Rs. 18.8 trillion. CASA deposits grew by 11.3% y-o-y/9.6% q-o-q. CASA mix marginally increased by 40 bps q-o-q to 44.4%. Retail/wholesale deposits grew by 23.5%/10.0% y-o-y and 7.5%/15.5% q-o-q.

    Outlook

    At the CMP, the bank trades at 2.7x and 2.3x its FY2024E and FY2025E Core BV, respectively. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,920.

