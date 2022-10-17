English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1800: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated October 15, 2022.

    October 17, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank


    HDFC Bank reported steady numbers in Q2FY23 with a PAT of Rs. 10,606 crore (up 20.1% y-o-y/ 15.3% q-o-q) which was broadly in line with consensus and our estimates led by strong NII growth and lower credit cost. Net interest income (NII) grew robustly by 18.9% y-o-y / 7.9% q-o-q driven by healthy net advances growth of 23.4% y-o-y/ 6.1% QoQ along with improvement in NIMs (cal.) by 20 bps qoq to 4.1%. Operating Profits (PPoP) grew by 10% y-o-y /13.2% q-o-q. Slippages stood at Rs. 5,700 crore down 21% QoQ. Core Credit cost stood at 83 bps versus 92 bps last quarter. GNPA/NNPA ratio`s improved marginally by 5bps/2bps qoq reported at 1.23%/0.33%. PCR remained stable at ~73%, while restructured book stood at Rs. 7,851 crore (0.53% of loans versus 0.76% in last quarter).



    Outlook


    We expect HDFC Bank to deliver ~18.5% PAT CAGR over FY22-24, with a RoA/RoE of 1.9%/16.8% in FY24E. Stock trades at 2.7x and 2.3x its FY2023E and FY2024E core BV. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1800.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 17, 2022 07:34 pm
