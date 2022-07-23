English
    Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1705: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1705 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    July 23, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

    Geojit's research report on HDFC Bank


    HDFC Bank was incorporated in August 1994. It provides corporate banking and custodial services and is also involved in treasury and capital markets. In addition, it offers project advisory services and capital market products, including GDR and currency bonds. Gross interest income saw a growth of 4.8% QoQ (+15.6% YoY) to Rs. 37,273cr, while interest expenses grew 7.4% QoQ (+15.0% YoY). Net interest margin (NIM) remained stable sequentially at 4.0%. Restructuring of stressed assets under the RBI Resolution Framework for Covid-19 stood at Rs. 10,750cr. The bank delivered a steady performance during the quarter. The merger with HDFC Limited remains on track and, post completion, will further strengthen its position in the banking space.



    Outlook


    We remain positive on the stock and retain our BUY rating, with a lower target price of Rs. 1,705, based on 2.9x FY24E BVPS.


    At 17:30 HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,392.85, up Rs 31.85, or 2.34 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,397.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,362.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 501,946 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 310,637 shares, an increase of 61.59 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.34 percent or Rs 4.70 at Rs 1,361.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,724.30 and 52-week low Rs 1,271.75 on 18 October, 2021 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 19.22 percent below its 52-week high and 9.52 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 773,770.09 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC Bank - 230722 - geo

    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #HDFC Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 09:16 am
