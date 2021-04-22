MARKET NEWS

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1653: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1653 in its research report dated April 22, 2021.

April 22, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank was incorporated in August 1994. It provides corporate banking and custodial services and is also involved in treasury and capital markets. In addition, it offers project advisory services and capital market products, including GDR and currency bonds. In Q4FY21, the bank saw a net interest income (NII) of Rs. 18,524cr (+13.9% YoY) as the core Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.2%. GNPA ratio improved 6bps QoQ to 1.32% and NNPA remained flat as compared to the previous quarter(pro-forma) at 0.40% in Q4FY21. The bank’s proposal to raise capital (~Rs. 50,000cr) will provide the necessary cushion to protect the balance sheet in the coming quarters.



Outlook


With healthy revenue growth and stable asset quality, we upgrade rating to BUY and value the stock at 3.4x FY23E BVPS with a revised target price of Rs. 1,653.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 22, 2021 03:41 pm

