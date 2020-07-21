App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated July 17, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC Bank reported Q1FY21 results, with Operational performance largely in line with expectations; PAT was boosted by higher treasury income even though Core fee income declined. Though asset quality deteriorated slightly as GNPA rose sequentially, a confident management stated that moratorium pie has fallen to ~9% of the total book, which is positive. Balance sheet stays robust, with provision buffer (total provisions at 149% of GNPAs). The succession of Mr. Puri, the MD & CEO, will be keenly watched, but the bank has hinted the successor is likely to be an internal candidate.


Outlook


The bank clarified well on most other uncertainties (recent events, management exits). We retain our Buy rating on the stock with unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 1,400.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 08:38 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

