Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1115: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (13% CAGR over FY17-22).

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value HCLT at Rs 1115 i.e. 18x P/E on FY25E EPS.

More Info

At 17:30 HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,002.45, up Rs 20.40, or 2.08 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,023.00 and an intraday low of Rs 994.10.

It was trading with volumes of 192,684 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 238,738 shares, a decrease of -19.29 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.19 percent or Rs 30.40 at Rs 982.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,359.00 and 52-week low Rs 875.65 on 13 January, 2022 and 29 August, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.24 percent below its 52-week high and 14.48 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 272,031.36 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HCL Technologies - 141022 - icici