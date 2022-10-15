English
    Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1115: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1115 in its research report dated October 13, 2022.

    October 15, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


    HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (13% CAGR over FY17-22).



    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value HCLT at Rs 1115 i.e. 18x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    At 17:30 HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,002.45, up Rs 20.40, or 2.08 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,023.00 and an intraday low of Rs 994.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 192,684 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 238,738 shares, a decrease of -19.29 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.19 percent or Rs 30.40 at Rs 982.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,359.00 and 52-week low Rs 875.65 on 13 January, 2022 and 29 August, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 26.24 percent below its 52-week high and 14.48 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 272,031.36 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 15, 2022 02:54 pm
