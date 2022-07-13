English
    Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1110: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on HCL Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1110 in its research report dated July 13, 2022.

    July 13, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on HCL Technologies


    HCLT delivered a revenue growth of 2.7% QoQ CC in 1QFY23 (60bp below our estimate) due to weaker growth in IT Services (+2% QoQ CC), partly compensated by better delivery in ER&D services (+3.7% QoQ CC) and a favorable seasonality in P&P (+5.1 QoQ CC). It reported stable new deal TCV of USD2.05b (down 6% QoQ, but up 23% YoY). The company maintained its FY23 USD CC revenue growth guidance of 12-14%. EBIT margin at 17% (-90bp QoQ) was 90bp below our estimate, with IT Services/ER&D down 170bp/50bp, partly offset by strong P&P margin, up 340bp QoQ. Though HCLT maintained its margin guidance of 18-20%, it now expects margin to be at the lower end of its guided band. While we were disappointed by the weak growth in the IT Services business, adverse seasonality (productivity pass-through), and high base (three straight quarters of strong delivery) indicate limited future read-through. Moreover, the continued strong deal TCV (Services book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x) and pipeline commentary should help them improve growth in 2QFY23. We expect HCLT’s Services business to do well in a favorable demand environment for Cloud migration and R&D outsourcing.



    Outlook


    HCLT generated a FCF of USD144m in 1QFY23, leading to a total cash and investments of USD1.5b at the end of the quarter. It also announced a dividend of INR10/share. We tweak down our FY23/FY24 estimate by 1%/3%. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,110/share (19x FY24E EPS).

    At 14:42 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 915.80, down Rs 12.25, or 1.32 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 931.00 and an intraday low of Rs 905.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 351,590 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 125,940 shares, an increase of 179.17 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.63 percent or Rs 15.35 at Rs 928.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,377.00 and 52-week low Rs 925.00 on 24 September, 2021 and 12 July, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 33.49 percent below its 52-week high and 0.99 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 248,517.45 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 13, 2022 02:44 pm
