English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy GR Infraprojects; target of Rs 1621: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on GR Infraprojects recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1621 in its research report dated August 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 18, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on GR Infraprojects

    GR Infraprojects (GRInfra) has grown its orderbook sharply in the last few quarters. Orderbook was below 2x in the last few years leading to sub-optimal growth. With robust order inflow worth INR 150bn in FY23 and INR 18bn in Q1FY24, orderbook stands healthy at INR 268bn as of Jun’23. The new order inflow caters to diverse segments like roads, ropeways, tunnelling works, logistics park, etc. Given the strong order inflow and book-to-bill ratio of 3.4x, we believe execution may pick up and expect revenue and PAT CAGRs of 12% and 16% over FY23-FY25E. Moreover, it has a healthy operational portfolio of 7 HAM projects with equity infusion of INR 20bn, which it is looking to divest through INVIT.

    Outlook

    We reinitiate coverage on GRInfra with BUY rating and an SOTP-based target price of INR 1,621/share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    GR Infraprojects - 17 -08 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #GR Infraprojects #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 11:34 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!