    Buy GR Infraprojects; target of Rs 1475: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on GR Infraprojects recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1475 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    November 22, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on GR Infraprojects


    GR Infraprojects (GRIL) is a leading player in the roads and highways sector having overall an order book size of Rs 16,222 crore. The company delivered 26.6% revenue CAGR during FY16-22, wellcomplemented by 33.6% EBITDA CAGR and 39% PAT CAGR • Prudent management, lean balance sheet position, healthy return ratios.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock as asset monetisation through InvIT will boost scalability, ahead. We value GRIL at a target price of Rs 1,475.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    GR Infraprojects - 14 -11-2022 - icici

    Tags: #Buy #GR Infraprojects #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 07:57 pm