MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy GNA Axles: target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated January 11, 2020.

Broker Research
January 12, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles


GNA reported better-than-expected Q3FY2021 results with net earnings growing by robust 248.6% y-o-y at Rs. 26.6 crore, driven by 28.9% growth in net revenue and 628 bps expansion in EBITDA margin at 17.4%. We expect GNA’s earnings to grow by 29.1% in FY2022E and 22.9% in FY2023E, driven by a 14% CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 70-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 410, factoring in better multiples on a strong traction in business outlook and an upgrade in earnings estimates.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #GNA Axles #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 12, 2021 01:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.