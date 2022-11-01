Buy Garware Technical Fibres; target of Rs 4160: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Garware Technical Fibres

Garware Technical Fibres (GTFL) is one of India’s leading players in the technical textiles sector and a major supplier of aquaculture cage nets to the global salmon farming industry (40% market share). GTFL also has a dominant market position in providing solutions to domestic marine fisheries and a growing presence in sports nets and geosynthetics. The company has transitioned from being a provider of nets and ropes to Indian fisheries and shipping sector, respectively, to a value added solution provider to its clients across the globe with a presence in 75 countries with exports contributing ~ 63% of revenues.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value GTFL at Rs 4160 i.e. 34x FY24E EPS.

