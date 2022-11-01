English
    Buy Garware Technical Fibres; target of Rs 4160: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Garware Technical Fibres recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4160 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Garware Technical Fibres


    Garware Technical Fibres (GTFL) is one of India’s leading players in the technical textiles sector and a major supplier of aquaculture cage nets to the global salmon farming industry (40% market share). GTFL also has a dominant market position in providing solutions to domestic marine fisheries and a growing presence in sports nets and geosynthetics. The company has transitioned from being a provider of nets and ropes to Indian fisheries and shipping sector, respectively, to a value added solution provider to its clients across the globe with a presence in 75 countries with exports contributing ~ 63% of revenues.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value GTFL at Rs 4160 i.e. 34x FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
