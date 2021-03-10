English
Buy GAIL (India): target of Rs 175: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on GAIL (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated March 09, 2021.

March 10, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on GAIL (India)


Recent sharp rally in oil price has improved the earnings outlook for GAIL’s downstream segments – petchem and LPG-LHC. Higher oil/stable spot LNG price of $6-7/mmbtu to improve competitiveness of GAIL’s US LNG contracts and drive strong earning growth (expect a 29% PAT CAGR over FY21E-FY23E). Higher petchem plant utilisation (already at 106%) and commissioning of pipeline infrastructure projects (Urja Ganga and Barauni-Guwahati) to drive sustainable growth for gas transmission/marketing volume. Potential inclusion of gas under GST and likely value unlocking from monetization of gas pipeline assets would be key re-rating catalyst for GAIL in FY2022.



Outlook


GAIL is trading at an attractive valuation of 6.5x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA (27% discount to historical average EV/EBITDA multiple) and offers healthy dividend yield of ~5%. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on GAIL with a revised PT of Rs. 175.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #GAIL India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 10, 2021 01:21 pm

