Buy GAIL (India): target of Rs 175: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on GAIL (India)

Recent sharp rally in oil price has improved the earnings outlook for GAIL’s downstream segments – petchem and LPG-LHC. Higher oil/stable spot LNG price of $6-7/mmbtu to improve competitiveness of GAIL’s US LNG contracts and drive strong earning growth (expect a 29% PAT CAGR over FY21E-FY23E). Higher petchem plant utilisation (already at 106%) and commissioning of pipeline infrastructure projects (Urja Ganga and Barauni-Guwahati) to drive sustainable growth for gas transmission/marketing volume. Potential inclusion of gas under GST and likely value unlocking from monetization of gas pipeline assets would be key re-rating catalyst for GAIL in FY2022.

Outlook

GAIL is trading at an attractive valuation of 6.5x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA (27% discount to historical average EV/EBITDA multiple) and offers healthy dividend yield of ~5%. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on GAIL with a revised PT of Rs. 175.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More