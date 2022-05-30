English
    Buy Ester Industries; target of Rs 200: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Ester Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
    Khambatta Securities' research report on Ester Industries


    Ester reported robust growth in 4Q FY22 and FY22, driven by strong performances across segments. Operating revenues increased by 30.7% y-o-y and 41.7% over 4Q FY22 and FY22, respectively. EBITDA growth of 10.2% y-o-y and 4.2% in 4Q FY22 and FY22, respectively was lower than the topline growth with margins declining, as a fall in Film margins more than offset the higher margins in Speciality Polymers (SP) and Engineering Plastics (EP) segments. Film margins were lower due to higher raw material cost. PAT was broadly flat on a y-o-y basis during the quarter as well as the full financial year due to higher interest expenses and higher tax. The net proceeds from the divestment of the EP business are expected to be approximately Rs 225 crore.



    Outlook


    Consequently we increase our target multiple to 8.0x (from 7.0x) FY24E EPS to arrive at a price target of Rs 200, reiterating a BUY with an upside of 52%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Ester Industries #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 09:52 pm
