    Buy Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 870: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eris Lifesciences recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Eris Lifesciences


    ERIS delivered an operationally inline 4QFY22. It ended the second consecutive year with earnings growth in the a healthy teens compared to stable earnings over FY18-20. The acquisition of Oaknet Healthcare (Oaknet) enables ERIS to add a Dermatology franchise, expand into the Cosmetology space, and improve synergy in the Women's Healthcare segment. -


    Outlook


    We tweaked our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by (3%)/2% to factor in: a) addition of the Oaknet business, b) scale-up in already launched products (Drolute, Xsulin, Zomelis, Gluxit) , c) strong pace of launches over the next 12-15 months, and d) upcoming promotional expenses. We continue to value ERIS at 22x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR870.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Eris Lifesciences #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:32 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.