Buy Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 850: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eris Lifesciences

Eris Lifesciences (ERIS) reported muted operating profit due to higher promotional expenses from new launches. We believe benefits of operating leverage will play out, as revenue scales up from these launches. Further acquisition of Oaknet gives Eris an entry in the derma segment, currently operating at sub optimal profitability. Eris’s turnaround of Strides acquired portfolio provides comfort for similar execution. The company continues to outperform cardio metabolic market (60% of its total revenues) which expects robust growth over next 3-4 years with wide patent expiration opportunities.

Outlook

Our FY23/24E EPS stands cut by 6%/3%, as we factor in Oaknet acquisition and lower margin assumption in base business. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with TP of Rs850, valuing at 17x EV/EBITDA on FY24E.

