    Buy Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 780: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Eris Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated March 17, 2023.

    March 17, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eris Lifesciences

    Eris Lifesciences (ERIS) acquisition of nine derma brands from Dr Reddy along with recent acquisition of brands from Glenmark will provide them comprehensive offerings in dermatology. In the near term, this acquisition will increase ERIS net debt and we see this acquisition as EPS dilutive. We downgrade our FY24E and FY25E EPS estimates by 9% and 3% each, given higher depreciation and interest cost. The company has multiple growth levers such as broad based offerings in derma segment, opportunities in cardio metabolic market with patent expirations and benefits of operating leverage, as revenue scales up from these acquisitions which is currently operating at sub optimal profitability.

    Outlook

    We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs780 (Rs850 earlier), valuing 14x EV/EBITDA on FY25E.

    first published: Mar 17, 2023 01:27 pm