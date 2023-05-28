English
    Buy Emami; target of Rs 460: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Emami

    Emami’s Q4FY2023 performance was soft, impacted by muted demand for discretionary categories and unseasonal rains affecting summer products, with 8.5% y-o-y revenue growth to Rs. 836 crore. However, correction in input costs led to a 262-bps y-o-y rise in OPM to 23.9%. Management expects the domestic business to grow by 8-10% in FY2024, while the international business is likely to grow by ~20% y-o-y. The healthcare business is expected to recover to doubledigit growth. With raw-material prices correcting from their highs, gross margin is expected to expand by ~250 bps y-o-y in FY2024, while OPM is expected to be higher than 27% for FY2024 and improve consistently in the coming years as the mix improves.


    Outlook

    The stock has corrected by 11% in the past six months and trades at 20.4x/17.2x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 460.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

