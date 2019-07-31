App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dr. Reddy’s Labs; target of Rs 3360: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dr. Reddy’s Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3360 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Dr. Reddy’s Labs


Revenue grew 3% YoY/ declined 4% QoQ with a good set of numbers for the India, EU, and US segments. A sharp decline in PSAI revenues and margin driven by manufacturing issues, and product related provisions for the US hampered revenue growth and profitability. However, this has been resolved in 2QFY20. The mgmt maintains normalized gross margin guidance (53-56%) for the coming quarters. Healthy growth in key regulated markets and improvement in product mix with complex generics/ biosimilars (EM)/ injectables (US) launches will drive EBITDA margin recovery (+200bps over FY19-21E to ~24%). At US$ 233mn, US grew ~9% QoQ aided by new launches, higher volumes in the base biz, and traction gained in gSuboxone; despite persisting pricing pressure. Following regulatory clearance for key plants, the co has launched 10 products in the US FYTD and aims 30+ launches for the full year. Key launches like gNuvaring/gCopaxone in FY20/21E and a better pricing environment will drive ~19% CAGR in the US. In other segments, India/EU/ROW grew 15/19/28% YoY. Expect healthy growth to continue, aided by new launches, growth in the base biz, continued ramp up in China, further supply improvements in EU and Russia, and sales force effectiveness in India.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on DRRD following a miss on our estimates driven by temporary issues. Our TP is unchanged at Rs 3,360 (20x FY21E EPS + Rs 380/sh for niche products). A visible ramp up in the US and further cost efficiencies enable us to stay confident.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Buy #Dr Reddys Labs #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.