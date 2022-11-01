English
    Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 5215: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dr Reddy's Laboratories recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5215 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories


    Dr Reddy’s (DRL) portfolio includes pharmaceutical generics, APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, biosimilar and complex formulations. Revenue breakup Q2FY23: US (44%), India (19%), Russia and CIS (13%), Europe (7%), RoW (7%), PSAI (10%) • It has 13 formulation facilities, nine API manufacturing facilities, one biologics facility and several R&D centres across the globe.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY due to 1) ramp up across geographies on back of new launches, 2) strong FCF generation to be driven by gRevlimid and other niche launches and 3) calibrated cost approach based on better product mix. We value Dr Reddy’s at Rs 5215 i.e. 25x FY24E EPS of Rs 202.4+ NPV of Rs 154 for gRevlimid.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories - 31-10-2022 - icici

    Tags: #Buy #Dr Reddys Laboratories #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
