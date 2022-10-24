English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Diwali Special: Moneycontrol Live Coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Dhampur Sugar Mills; target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dhampur Sugar Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 24, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Sugar Mills


    Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) registered mixed performance in seasonally weak Q2FY2023 with 42% y-o-y revenue growth to Rs. 644.2 crore, while EBITDA margin fell by 694 bps y-o-y to 4.8% and PAT decreased by 54% y-o-y to Rs. 11.5 crore. The company expects cane production to rise by 5-7% in the next sugar season. Sugar realisations are likely to remain stable in the next sugar season. Proposed 130 KLPD ethanol expansion (including 100 KLPD of grain) would lead to ethanol production worth 14-15 crore litre in FY2023 and 16 crore litre in FY2024. The stock trades at 10.3x and 7.9x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 260.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dhampur Sugar Mills - 221022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dhampur Sugar Mills #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 02:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.