Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Devyani International

Devyani International Limited (DIL) posted soft Q3FY2023, in line with other QSR players with revenue growing by 27% (largely led by store addition), while SSSG remained muted; EBIDTA margin fell 167 bps y-o-y, hit by higher input costs. KFC’s SSSG was lower at 3%, while Pizza Hut’s SSSG fell 6%. Management expects SSSG to recover in another two quarters with the expected correction in inflation. DIL will add 250-300 stores in FY2024. KFC might see higher store addition with the introduction of large-format flagship stores to drive average daily sales.

Outlook

The stock is trading at attractive valuation of 19.7x/15.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E EV/EBIDTA. In view of its strong business model and long-term growth prospects, we maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 215.

