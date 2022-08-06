English
    Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 675: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Dabur India


    Revenue grew by 8.1% (volume growth of 5%) on a high base of 32% growth in Q1FY2022; three-year CAGR came in at 10.2%. PAT stood flat at Rs. 441.1 crore. Gross margins and OPM were hit by sustained input cost inflation and fell by 224 bps and 188 bps y-o-y, respectively. The management aims to maintain OPM on y-o-y basis through cost efficiencies and efficient management of advertisement spends along with softening of input cost inflation. Revenue and PAT are expected to grow at 14% and 19% CAGR during FY2022-24 backed by sustained market share gains, expansion of distribution network, investments on power brands, new launches and cost-saving initiatives.



    Outlook


    Stock trades at 48.9x/39.1x its FY2023E/24E EPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 675.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:39 pm
