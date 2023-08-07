English
    Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 640: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    August 07, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Dabur India

    Dabur posted muted performance in Q1FY2024 due to sales decline in beverage category, moderate growth in health supplements and skin care category, while higher ad spends kept OPM flat. Revenue and PAT grew 11% and 5%, y-o-y, respectively. Rural volumes grew by 7.5%; Recovery in the rural demand and stable demand in the urban market coupled with market share gains in key categories would help Dabur achieve mid-to-high single digit volume growth in the coming quarters. Management eyes an OPM of 19-20%. Raw material cost savings will be utilised for higher investment behind brands.

    Outlook

    Stock has underperformed broader indices and trades at 43x/35x its FY2024E/25E EPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 640.

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:19 am

