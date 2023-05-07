Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 605: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Dabur India

Dabur’s Q4FY2023 numbers were weak with muted revenue growth of 6.4% y-o-y to Rs. 2,677.8 crore, OPM fell by 271 bps y-o-y to 15.3%; operating profit decreased by 10% y-o-y and PAT decreased by 18% y-o-y (due to higher interest costs). With rural demand expected to recover and healthcare business’ growth likely to improve, Dabur’s revenue growth is expected to recover to double digits with high single-digit volume growth in FY2024. The management expects OPM to be around 19-20%. Revenue and PAT would clock a 14% and 22% CAGR during FY2023-25 backed by sustained market share gains in core categories and expansion of distribution network. Beverages to be Rs. 500 crore business over the next five years.

Outlook

Stock has corrected by 13% from its 52-week high and trades at 44x/37x its FY2024E/25E EPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a reduced price target of Rs. 605.

