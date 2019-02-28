App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India


Domestic business grew 14.8% mainly driven by 12.4% volume growth during the quarter. International business reported growth of 1% in constant currency terms impacted by underperformance of MENA markets and adverse currency movement Consumer care segment and foods segment increased 12.7% YoY and 7.6% YoY, respectively. Consumer care segment growth was led by hair oil growth of 23.6%, shampoo category growth of 25.2%, OTC & ethicals growth of 17.6%, skin care growth of 19.3% and oral care segment growth of 11.1% EBITDA margins declined 27 bps YoY to 20.3% as raw material costs to sales and employee expenses to sales increased 228 bps and 39 bps, respectively, while 133 bps & 108 bps improvement in marketing spend to sales and miscellaneous expenditure to sales mitigated a fall in EBITDA margins.


Outlook


We expect Dabur to generate revenue, earnings growth at 12.7%, 13% CAGR, respectively, in FY18-21E on the back of sustainable volume growth of 8% in FY18-21E. Hence, we maintain BUY rating on Dabur with revised target price of Rs 500.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Buy #Dabur India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.